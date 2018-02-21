Border volunteer set for trial in immigrant harboring case

TUCSON, AZ - A volunteer for an organization that tries to prevent immigrants from dying in the Arizona desert is scheduled for an April 10 trial on charges that he harbored people who were in the United States illegally.

Scott Daniel Warren, 35, was arrested in January after federal agents conducted surveillance on a building in Ajo where two immigrants were given food, water, beds and clean clothes.

He's a volunteer with the group No More Deaths.

His arrest came several hours after the group gave news organizations videos of a Border Patrol agent kicking over water jugs meant for immigrants and of another agent pouring gallons of water on the ground.

Immigrants who sneak into the United States through the desert face many dangers, including walking for days in the scorching heat.