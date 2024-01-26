Border challenges in Lukeville continue as D.C. drama builds over immigration bill

LUKEVILLE, AZ — Early on Thursday morning, Border Patrol begins processing and then transporting hundreds of migrants.

They've been transported from the wall, and, there, all seems quiet. But down the road, small groups of migrants have illegally crossed the border to the west of the port of entry.

“It’s cold, we don’t have water, or food, or anything like that," Cruz Estelle, from the Dominican Republic, said.

Adam Klepp

As agents face these continuing challenges, D.C. drama is ensuing over the border bill.

“I keep hearing this is the best deal ever, but they won't even let us see it," Republican Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley said.

He is one of the many Republican senators who have recently voiced their displeasure over current border negotiations.

Adam Klepp

Senator Mitt Romney is accusing former President Trump of meddling in the negotiations to keep immigration as a key issue in this year’s election.

“The idea that someone running for president would say, 'please hurt the country so it can help my politics' is a shocking development," Romney said.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of the main negotiators on the bill, isn’t concerned about the outside noise.

“We feel confident when folks get a look at the legislation, they’ll see how significant these changes are and how important it is we pass this legislation," Sinema said.

Sinema told KGUN9 a text will be available publicly early next week, but added solutions can't wait much longer.

“While the numbers have decreased somewhat, there’s still a steady number of migrants crossing in-between the ports of entry in Lukeville every day," Sinema said.

Last week over 11,000 migrants were apprehended in the Tucson Sector.