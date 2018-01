TUCSON, AZ - Body camera video captured the moment a suspect fired shots at multiple police officers and a victim in Tucson on Monday evening.

According to Tucson police, officers were investigating an altercation involving a firearm before the incident.

As officers were speaking with the person who called the police, they were standing in the parking lot of a business near Rita and Houghton roads.

A suspect then drove by on a dirt bike and fired shots from a handgun towards the officers and the victim, police said.

Officers were then able to locate and apprehend the suspect.

The body camera video released by police captures the perspective of the incident from the three officers who were speaking with the victim.

Two additional officers were on scene but were behind the business.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.