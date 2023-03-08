Bobcat found on dog bed in San Manuel home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bobcat was found on a dog bed in San Manuel, according to Arizona Game & Fish Department.

On Monday, the homeowner reported finding the bobcat after returning home from work.

The homeowner says it may have gotten in through and unlocked doggie door.

A bobcat lounges on a dog bed in San Manuel home Mon. The homeowner, who found it upon returning from work, suspects it entered through an unlocked doggie door. The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived. Don’t handle entrapped/hurt wildlife yourself. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP. pic.twitter.com/zcQFD4m08h — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) March 7, 2023

The Game & Fish Department says the family's dog, Squeakers, turned up injured Tuesday.

"The family asks that you show your support on Instagram at Squeakers2023," wrote the department. The department also warns against handling entrapped or hurt wildlife and to call 623-236-7201 for assistance.