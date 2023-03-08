Watch Now
Bobcat found on dog bed in San Manuel home

Animal escaped before officer arrived
Emerik Zovko
Posted at 2:56 PM, Mar 08, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bobcat was found on a dog bed in San Manuel, according to Arizona Game & Fish Department.

On Monday, the homeowner reported finding the bobcat after returning home from work.

The homeowner says it may have gotten in through and unlocked doggie door.

The Game & Fish Department says the family's dog, Squeakers, turned up injured Tuesday.

"The family asks that you show your support on Instagram at Squeakers2023," wrote the department. The department also warns against handling entrapped or hurt wildlife and to call 623-236-7201 for assistance.

