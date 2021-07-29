TUCSON, AZ — A bee swarm outside of Tucson has left one person dead and a firefighter stung approximately 60 times.

According to Northwest Fire District, at least six people were stung multiple times Thursday afternoon in Marana, just north of Tucson.

Three people were stung hundreds of times, leading to them being transported to a hospital for evaluation. One of them died as a result of their injuries, the fire district said.

Three firefighters were also stung multiple times, including one being stung approximately 60 times. Northwest Fire says he has since been released from the hospital.

The Marana Police Department says fire and police crews are working to clear the swarm in Marana near Thomas Aron Drive and Moore Road.

Police said the intersection would be closed for several hours while crews respond and clear the area of bees.

(2/4) Three patients (civilians), believed to have been stung hundreds of times, were transported for or received medical evaluation. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 29, 2021