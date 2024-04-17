Baltimore bridge collapse means no big new ride for this year's Pima County Fair

TUCSON, AZ — Picture this: The anticipation of the upcoming Pima County Fair reaches its peak, only to be met with a surprising twist...the fair's brand-new ride is still making its way to the U.S. and won't make it to Tucson in time.

Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions!

Chris Lopez, Vice President of Ray Cammack Shows (RCS), the carnival provider, said the Baltimore bridge collapse caused the delay.

“It’s not to say we aren’t back with all the excitement," Lopez said. "We’ve got over 55 rides and attractions, over 45 games and 30 food stands.”

The show goes on without the “Overdrive” as preparations are underway at the fairgrounds.

The Pima County Fair runs from Thursday, April 18, to April 28.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“It was due to leave the port and make it here for Tucson," Lopez said. "When that happened, other supplies and containers take precedence. So although it wasn’t stuck or even on the water yet, it was backed up to things that needed to be delivered in the wake and in the shadow of that tragedy.”