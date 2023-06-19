Watch Now
AZGFD: 'Leave baby wildlife alone,' teen bitten trying to rescue coyote pup near Tucson

Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 19:00:18-04

TUCSON, AZ — Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson is urging the community to not touch baby wildlife after an incident on Friday, June 16.

A coyote pup was found by a Sahuarita teen and had likely been left alone by the mother so she could feed, according to AZGFD.

The Sahuarita teen tried to rescue the coyote pup, thinking it had been abandoned. The coyote ended up biting the teen, who is now being treated for rabies.

AZGFD sent out this tweet with pictures of the pup, as well as a reminder to call 623-236-7201 first when coming across wildlife in distress.

