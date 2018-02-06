Authorities release details on baby abandoned at Tucson airport

Phil Villarreal
1:05 PM, Feb 6, 2018
tucson | southern arizona

Tucson Airport Authority police released new information on a baby abandoned at Tucson International Airport Jan. 14.

Surveillance videos released by authorities shows a woman apparently arriving from a flight, then walking with a covered bundle toward the bathroom, where she dropped off the infant.

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson Airport Authority police released new information on a baby abandoned at Tucson International Airport on January 14.

The baby was in a women's restroom near the rental car counters.
        
About 9:30 Sunday night someone found a newborn boy, but did not find his mother. Airport firefighters checked the baby before it was sent to a hospital. 

Surveillance videos released by authorities shows a woman apparently arriving from a flight, then walking with a covered bundle toward the bathroom, where she dropped off the infant at a changing table inside the women's restroom.

The woman who dropped off the baby is believed to be in her 20s, between 5-5 and 5-7 with dark hair. She wore a crochet beanie, a dark jacket, dark yoga pants, a backpack and a purple neck pillow.

The child was transported to the hospital for care.

Police found items in the women's bathroom trash can -- including a white camisole, a green pair of lace underwear and a black pair of sweat pants, all with blood and bodily fluids -- that possibly belonged to the woman.

