Amazon to hire 1,500 at new Tucson center

TUCSON, Ariz. - It's been a high stakes, hush-hush project for months---but now the lid is off a project that should bring 15 hundred jobs to Tucson



Amazon will build a giant fulfillment center on a plot of land on Kolb, just north of I-10.

1500 jobs for Tucson. Long rumored Amazon fulfillment center confirmed. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/TZsfGKDmKf — Craig Smith (@csmithKGUNTV) May 16, 2018

The company made the announcement Wednesday.

Amazon fulfillment centers use a lot of workers and a lot of robots to move products out for speedy delivery.



The company says the Tucson center will be more automated than any other Amazon fulfillment center but there will still be about 15 hundred human jobs

Lauren Lynch of Amazon says, “We're going to be looking for all types of jobs from HR managers, managers, engineers, technicians to skilled and unskilled hourly full time roles.”



The center will go up on Kolb, just north of I-10. It should open sometime in early to mid 2019 with recruitment to start a few months ahead. When Amazon is ready to hire, you’ll be able to apply through http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/



Bringing Amazon to Tucson was a team effort with Pima County, the City of Tucson, and Sun Corridor economic development.



Sun Corridor CEP Joe Snell says, “We're talking about a 600 million dollar economic impact to this community in five years so it takes a lot. What they were primarily looking for was, could they fill the jobs, did we have the talent base and the right infrastructure around that talent base? Obviously, we proved that to them. But it's usually the workforce that's the number one driver."

Sun Corridor released this statement about the fulfillment center:

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild says Amazon did not ask for incentives just a strong workforce and a great location for moving goods.

"We're on two major interstates, the I-10 and the I-19. The I-19 goes into Mexico. We have a rail line. These guys are building at the Port of Tucson where there's a rail line that stops and in this location, you're a couple of miles from the airport."



And the Mayor says other companies notice when a big name like Amazon decides Tucson's a good place to build and that makes them more likely to bring their business--and jobs here.