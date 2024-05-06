After Barstool Sports sponsorship fizzles, Snoop Dogg brand is attached to Arizona Bowl, fo shizzle

TUCSON, AZ — Snoop Dogg is putting his name on the Arizona Bowl for what will be the first partnership between an alcohol brand and a college bowl game, the rapper and media personality announced Monday.

The "Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop" is scheduled for Dec. 28 at Arizona Stadium and will match teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference.

Barstool, the digital media company, previously sponsored the bowl.

Gin & Juice, named after Snoop's 1994 hit, is the first product from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's new premium spirits company.

"College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conferences," Snoop Dog said in a video on social media. "So it's time we get back to the roots of college football, what it was focused on — the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, fan experience and the pageantry. Being a fan, coach, supporter of all levels of the game, I've sent many players through my (Snoop Youth Football League) to colleges and the NFL, so it's only fitting that I step up and help get this thing right."