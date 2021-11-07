ADOT selects final Sonoran Corridor route through Pima County

PIMA COUTNY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday a final Sonoran Corridor route through Pima County has been selected.

The Final Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision pinpoints the 20.47-mile corridor stretch through Pima County between Interstate 19, Interstate 10, and the Tucson International Airport, according to ADOT.

The selected corridor starts just south of the San Xavier mission on I-19 and connects with I-10 at Rita Road.

This is only Tier 1 of the proposed project, and Tier 2 would include environmental and engineering studies.

There are no details on when those studies would begin.

Access-controlled transportation between I-19 and I-10 would include the following:



Improve access to future activity centers

Improve regional mobility

Improve connectivity

Integrate the region’s transportation network

Address existing and future population and economic growth

Provide an alternative to avoid congestion on I-10 and I-19

For more information about the Sonoran Corridor or the project overview, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

