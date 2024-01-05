Watch Now
Adam Sandler plays pickup game before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado

University of Arizona
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jan 04, 2024
TUCSON — Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona's McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado.

Wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt and turquoise shorts, the comedian played a game of 3-on-3 about two hours before Thursday night's game.

In a short video shot by a reporter for Arizona's rivals.com fan site, Sandler flipped a pass over his head before playing defense.

An avid basketball player, Sandler has a sister who lives in Tucson and has been spotted in the city numerous times.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

