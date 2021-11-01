TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two more javelina attacks were reported in Oro Valley Monday, marking four attacks in the Tucson suburb in as many weeks.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department reported Monday an attack on Oct. 24 in Oro Valley on North Old Forest Trail, in a neighborhood off Rancho Vistoso. A dog was hurt but is recovering.

The most recent attack happened at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning near the intersection of Rancho Vistoso and Moore Road, an AZGFD spokesperson said. Five to six javelina attacked a dog that was being walked.

The two previous attacks happened near the El Conquistador Golf Course and Oro Valley Country Club.

AZGFD says javelina frequently attack dogs when spotted, mistaking the animals for coyotes, their natural predators. When walking a dog, AZGFD says to head in the other direction if possible as soon as you spot javelina.

Javelina are also attracted to food or water left out overnight, including Halloween pumpkins. The AZGFD is urging everyone to bring in anything that could feed the animals to prevent future attacks.