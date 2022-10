TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 28th, 2022 around 8:00 p.m. detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) arrested 25-year-old Carlos Ortega.

According to PCSD Ortega was identified as the suspect in the kidnapping that occurred on Nogales Highway on October 7, 2022. He allegedly abducted the girl near her home and was released a short time later.

Ortega was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Charges: