2023's World's Ugliest Dog is Scooter, a Chinese Crested hairless from Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — The World's Ugliest Dog reigns from the desert in southern Arizona.

Scooter is a 7-year-old Chinese Crested hairless from Tucson.

Officials from the contest say Scooter, who was born with two deformed back legs, was first brought to the local animal shelter by a breeder to be euthanized. However, a rescue group volunteer brought him home in hopes of finding a home for him.

Now, despite his disabilities, he's thriving.

World's Ugliest Dog contest, Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center

Scooter has recently gotten a new cart to help him get around more easily and he’s just been crowned this year's World’s Ugliest Dog!

The contest took place Friday at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. The contest supports and raises awareness for pet adoption and rescue.

See the runners-up here.

