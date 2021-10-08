Watch
2 die after truck with fake license plate crashes in Arizona

Posted at 5:13 AM, Oct 08, 2021
TUCSON, AZ — Authorities say two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 outside of Tucson that involved a pickup truck with a fake license plate.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a state trooper unsuccessfully tried to stop the truck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

They say the driver exited the freeway near Mescal and lost control of the truck and it rolled into the emergency lane adjacent to a ramp.

DPS officials say two of the three people in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

DPS officials didn't immediately release the names and ages of the two people who died.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

