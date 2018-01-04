2 accused of carjacking vehicle in Tucson with infant inside

TUCSON, AZ - Pima County sheriff's officials say two men are in custody following the carjacking of a woman's vehicle with her 9-month-old child in the car.

They say deputies found the infant unharmed inside the vehicle Wednesday.

Sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Fabian Garcia and 22-year-old Antonio Morales Jr. both face nine counts of aggravated assault and one count each of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery and vehicle theft.

Garcia also is accused of unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say handguns were used to carjack the woman's vehicle on a street near a Pima Community College campus in Tucson.

The men later fled from the vehicle and were arrested by deputies.