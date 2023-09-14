14-year-old Marana High School student struck, killed while running across I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — A 14-year-old Marana High School student was struck and killed while running across Interstate 10 on Friday, Sept. 8, according to local law enforcement officials.

The girl was running across the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the Marana exit at milepost 236, at about 2:26 a.m., when she was struck by a passenger vehicle in one lane, and struck again by a commercial vehicle in the next lane over, according to DPS.

She died at the scene, according to DPS.

The Marana Police Department confirmed that the girl was 14 years old and that she attended Marana High School.

The victim's name has not been released.