1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield

Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 13:05:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead and another injured after a plane crash-landed southwest of Tucson at Ryan Airfield Tuesday morning.

According to the Tucson Airport Authority, it happened around 7:15 a.m. in a "Long-EZ" type aircraft. One person died at the scene of the crash and the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the TAA said.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

