Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

Suspect sought after homicide along I-8 near Gila Bend

Javier Arvallo
MCSO
Javier Arvallo
Posted at 12:21 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 15:24:43-04

GILA BEND, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a homicide near Gila Bend on Sunday.

MCSO says a homicide occurred along Interstate 8 near Paloma Road, west of Gila Bend, Sunday afternoon.

Information about the homicide or the victim was not immediately available.

The suspect, identified by MCSO as 23-year-old Javier Arvallo, reportedly left the scene in a red Dodge Journey with an Arizona Cardinals license plate reading “TSA7LG.”

Not Actual Vehicle.png

Anyone with information on Arvallo’s whereabouts or more information about the incident is asked to contact MCSO’s Tip Line at 602-876-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!