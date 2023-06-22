Structures threatened by growing Post Fire near Benson, southeast of Tucson

BENSON, AZ — Fire crews are on scene of the Post Fire, burning near Benson, southeast of Tucson.
Several structures are currently threatened by the flames, announced the Arizona State Forestry Department.
High winds are causing issues with air support in the fight.
It has burned about 10 acres as of Thursday afternoon and is about seven miles southwest of Benson.
And another one - #PostFire, approx 7 miles SW Benson. Air Attack reporting fire at 10 acres with structures threatened. We have requested heavy air tankers, but high winds causing issues with air support currently.