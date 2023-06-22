Watch Now
Structures threatened by growing Post Fire near Benson, southeast of Tucson

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 17:10:10-04

BENSON, AZ — Fire crews are on scene of the Post Fire, burning near Benson, southeast of Tucson.

Several structures are currently threatened by the flames, announced the Arizona State Forestry Department.

High winds are causing issues with air support in the fight.

It has burned about 10 acres as of Thursday afternoon and is about seven miles southwest of Benson.

