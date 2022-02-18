Watch
Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent fatally shoots relative

Police lights
Posted at 8:34 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 10:34:51-05

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Sierra Vista home involving an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

Sierra Vista police say officers were called around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a reported accidental discharge of a firearm.

Officers found an unresponsive man lying on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say the shooter has been identified as 44-year-old Sierra Vista resident Stevan Djordjevic, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent.

They say the man who died was a 26-year-old Michigan resident who was a relative of Djordjevic and in Sierra Vista to visit family.

