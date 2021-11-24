Pinal County Sheriff's Office K9 dies of health-related issues

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has lost one of their own: retired K9 Troy.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the sheriff's office shared the sad news of the 10-year-old Belgian Malinois's death.

K9 Troy began his career with the sheriff's office in January 2014 and served as a dual purpose service dog trained to detect narcotic odors and perform patrol service work.

During his career, K9 Troy had many successful deployments leading to "several suspect apprehensions and many more narcotic finds," the sheriff's office said.

K9 Troy officially retired due to his age and his last day of service was April 14, 2014.

Sheriff officials said K9 Troy had recently developed some health concerns. Last week, X-rays showed fluid in the right side of and around Troy's heart. A veterinarian advised his heart was failing.

"K9 Troy passed away in the close company of his beloved handler and partner that afternoon," the Facebook post said.