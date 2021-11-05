PCSO: Woman with dementia reported missing after trip to Superstition Springs Mall

Officials are looking for an 82-year-old woman with dementia last seen in the San Tan Valley area.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says Annie Montgomery left home around 4 p.m. Thursday to go to Superstition Springs Mall. On her return home, officials say she got confused and has still not returned home as of early Friday morning.

Montgomery’s husband reportedly gave her directions to get home, but her last cell phone contact was around 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the Copper Basin neighborhood.

PCSO says her cell phone has since gone dead and she has not made any further contacts.

She was last seen driving a 2020 Toyota Avalon with Arizona license plate “BZE9939.”

PCSO

Montgomery is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 138 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts I asked to call 520-866-5111.