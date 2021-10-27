PCSO: Man shot multiple times after dispute with neighbor in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Police say a San Tan Valley man was shot multiple times after a fight with his neighbor Tuesday evening.
Officials say the man was shot at least three times in the back and was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The shooter stayed on scene and is cooperating with police, authorities say.
Neighbors say the victim is a father and his child was home - but not injured - when the altercation occurred.
The cause of the fight is under investigation.
#BREAKING A man, in his mid 30’s, was just shot 3 times, in the back, in a San Tan Valley.— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) October 27, 2021
PCSO says two men (neighbors) got in an argument.
One had a gun.
Shooter stayed on scene.
Victim was just loaded up into this ambulance. A child was inside his home but isn’t injured. pic.twitter.com/9sznTJHEke