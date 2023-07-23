Watch Now
PCSO: Clerk shot, killed at Arizona City market Sunday morning

'Armed and dangerous' suspect on the run, PCSO says
Arizona City homicide suspect
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 23, 2023
ARIZONA CITY, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a homicide suspect after an attack at a neighborhood market in Arizona City Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Officials say someone called from the Sunlite Market to report the clerk was injured. When PCSO arrived, the clerk was determined to be dead.

A handgun and blunt-force objects were reportedly used by the suspect.

A suspect seen on surveillance video is described as a middle-aged Black man with facial hair. He had a white t-shirt with "USA ALL DAY" written on the front, black pants, Jordan shoes, and black baseball hat with a palm tree on the front.

Arizona City homicide suspect

He is considered armed and dangerous.

PCSO says to call 911 if you see this suspect or call 520-866-5111 with any additional information.

