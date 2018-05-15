Gila County Sheriff: 2 students accused of planning school shooting

Associated Press
7:34 AM, May 15, 2018
3 hours ago
southern arizona

Two Arizona students were arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot attendees at a school graduation ceremony.

Miami Junior Senior High School

ABC15
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIAMI, AZ - Authorities in east-central Arizona say two students at a combined junior and senior high school have been arrested and are accused of planning to shoot attendees at an upcoming eighth-grade promotion ceremony.

Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said in a news release Monday night that the arrests were made after his office investigated information provided by the school's principal.

The sheriff did not release the students' ages or other information about them but said criminal allegations against them include interfering with an educational institution.

Shepherd also said the investigation is ongoing and that additional information may be released later.

He thanked the Miami Junior Senior High School staff for promptly reporting the situation to law enforcement.

The school district's events calendar says the eight-grade promotion is scheduled May 24.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ