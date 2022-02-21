Approximately 20 train cars derailed in railroad incident near Coolidge, officials say

COOLIDGE, AZ — Railroad officials are investigating what led to nearly two dozen train cars getting derailed Monday morning southeast of the Valley.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said approximately 20 of their cars derailed just before noon about five miles south of Coolidge, near the intersection of Storey and Christensen roads.

No injuries were reported in the derailment, Tysver told ABC15.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office was contacted to assist as the incident is investigated. Officials have not yet said what may have caused the cars to go off the tracks.