GILA BEND, AZ — One person has died after a helicopter crash at the Gila Bend Municipal Airport Friday morning.

According to the FAA, a Robison R22 helicopter crashed short of the runway at the airport around 8:30 a.m.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says there was one person onboard, an adult male, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.