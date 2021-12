LAKE PLEASANT, AZ — Fire officials say one person has died after a boat caught on fire at Lake Pleasant Tuesday.

The incident involved one boat at the docks at Lake Pleasant.

Aerial footage of the scene showed several fire crews surrounding a boat at one of the docks, with obvious signs of fire damage.

Police will be investigating the incident, according to fire officials.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story.