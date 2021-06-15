Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

Officials: 1 dead, another injured after plane crashes, catches fire near Gila Bend airport

items.[0].image.alt
Air15
gila bend plane crash.PNG
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 14:00:48-04

GILA BEND, AZ — Officials say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a plane crashed and caught on fire near Gila Bend airport Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said an unidentified plane had crashed around 8:20 a.m. and caught on fire after crashing.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash.

Two people were in the aircraft when the crash occurred, with one of the people being ejected upon impact.

Authorities said one person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other person died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families