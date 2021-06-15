Officials: 1 dead, another injured after plane crashes, catches fire near Gila Bend airport

GILA BEND, AZ — Officials say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a plane crashed and caught on fire near Gila Bend airport Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said an unidentified plane had crashed around 8:20 a.m. and caught on fire after crashing.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash.

Two people were in the aircraft when the crash occurred, with one of the people being ejected upon impact.

Authorities said one person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other person died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.