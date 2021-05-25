Police chase on I-19 ends in gunfire in Nogales Walmart parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities say a pursuit along I-19 near a Border Patrol checkpoint ended in a shootout in the parking lot of a Walmart in Nogales Monday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety troopers say it started as a shootout at the checkpoint the continued south on I-19. It ended in gunfire in the parking lot minutes later. Nogales Police haven't said whether anyone was arrested or whether the suspect was injured or killed in the incident.

DPS released the following statement: