New temporary migrant facility operational in Yuma

YUMA, AZ — U.S. Border Patrol has announced a new tent-like temporary migrant processing facility in Yuma, Arizona began operations earlier this week to house people seeking asylum in the U.S.

The Yuma Sun reported that the 90,000-square-foot structure, which was built in 20 days in a parking lot behind the Yuma Sector Headquarters building, can accommodate up to 500 people.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol spokesperson Vincent Dulesky said that with social distancing the facility can hold 250 people.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded a contract to Deployed Resources LLC in March to construct the facility for $25 million for the first four months of operation.