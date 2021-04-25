Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

New temporary migrant facility operational in Yuma

items.[0].image.alt
CBP Photo by Mani Albrecht
U.S. Border Patrol announced a new tent-like temporary migrant processing facility in Yuma, Arizona that began operations earlier this week.
51130736165_e1ef6560c7_b.jpg
Posted at 8:18 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 11:18:48-04

YUMA, AZ — U.S. Border Patrol has announced a new tent-like temporary migrant processing facility in Yuma, Arizona began operations earlier this week to house people seeking asylum in the U.S.

The Yuma Sun reported that the 90,000-square-foot structure, which was built in 20 days in a parking lot behind the Yuma Sector Headquarters building, can accommodate up to 500 people.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol spokesperson Vincent Dulesky said that with social distancing the facility can hold 250 people.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded a contract to Deployed Resources LLC in March to construct the facility for $25 million for the first four months of operation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona TONIGHT at 5 p.m.