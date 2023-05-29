Multiple Valley recreation sites at full capacity on Memorial Day, closed until further notice

Multiple Valley recreation sites are closed Monday morning due to an influx of Memorial Day holiday visitors.

Maricopa County officials announced Butcher Jones, Blue Point, and Pebble Beach were all at full capacity as of 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Multiple recreation sites, including Butcher Jones, Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Water Users were also closed on Saturday and Sunday once they reached capacity.

Lake Pleasant Regional Park also reached capacity and was temporarily closed on Sunday.

“Once the temporary closure has been implemented, no new entries or reentries will be permitted,” county officials say.

Keep track of recreation site closures here on Twitter.

According to Maricopa County's website:

Lake Pleasant Regional Park is anticipating TEMPORARY closures into the summer. The decision to temporarily close sections of the park will be based on:



increased holiday/weekend traffic,

parking lot and shoreline limits exceeding capacity, and/or

high water levels limiting shoreline availability (seasonal).

Once activated, a temporary closure means:



Main entrance: No new entries/re-entries will be allowed until after 4 pm on that day.

North entrance: No new entries/re-entries for the remainder of the day.

Please check the alert section on the website (gray banner) and parks Facebook page before visiting. Closures implemented by Lake Pleasant Regional Park do not impact Pleasant Harbor Marina (east side of the lake).