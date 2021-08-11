Mudslide causes closure of US 60 near Superior/Miami

A portion of US 60 east of the Valley is blocked in both directions Wednesday morning due to a mudslide.

CLOSED: US 60 is closed both ways between Superior and Miami (mileposts 226 and 243). The closure is due to standing water and storm debris on the roadway. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/xWR5UyjzCB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 11, 2021

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say standing water, rocks, and storm debris caused a closure of the highway between Superior and Miami (mileposts 226 and 243).

Video from the area showed guardrails impacted by the mudslide, pulled away from the side of the roadway.

ADOT says there is no estimated time to reopen the highway.