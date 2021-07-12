Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

More migrant deaths recorded amid record heat along Arizona border

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, crews work along a pathway cleared by explosives to make way for border wall construction in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Migrants trekking across the Arizona borderlands have died at higher rates in the two decades since stepped up enforcement began funneling them into remote, hostile desert and mountain regions, a sweeping new analysis concluded Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt York, file)
Migrant Border Deaths
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 18:09:49-04

PHOENIX — The bodies of an unusually large number of migrants who died in Arizona’s borderlands are being recovered this summer amid record temperatures that are regularly soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit in the state’s sun-scorched desert and rugged mountains.

The nonprofit Humane Borders maps the discoveries with data from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson.

It says 43 sets of remains were found last month — the hottest June on record for Phoenix.

A group spokesman says not all died in June, but at least 16 had been dead for a day and another 13 under a week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Charlotte Independence today on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app