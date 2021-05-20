Mesa man wins $1.3 million prize on We-Ko-Pa Casino slot machine

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ — A Mesa father won more than one million dollars during a visit to an Arizona resort Wednesday night.

Rigoberto Munoz reportedly struck gold on the Dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, earning a whopping $1,332,819.44.

"I was just about to leave and decided to put another hundred-dollar bill in there," Munoz said, according to a press release. "Then I hit the Wheel of Fortune, the big one. I'm really excited and can't believe it - I'm still pinching myself. I have no words."

We-Ko-Pa says a payout that large on a slot machine is rare.

He's been a cardholder at the casino for about six months.