Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

Mesa man wins $1.3 million prize on We-Ko-Pa Casino slot machine

items.[0].image.alt
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
thumbnail_Rigoberto Munoz receiving check.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 14:22:33-04

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ — A Mesa father won more than one million dollars during a visit to an Arizona resort Wednesday night.

Rigoberto Munoz reportedly struck gold on the Dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, earning a whopping $1,332,819.44.

"I was just about to leave and decided to put another hundred-dollar bill in there," Munoz said, according to a press release. "Then I hit the Wheel of Fortune, the big one. I'm really excited and can't believe it - I'm still pinching myself. I have no words."

We-Ko-Pa says a payout that large on a slot machine is rare.

He's been a cardholder at the casino for about six months.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Las Vegas Lights Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app