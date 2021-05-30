Watch
MCSO: Wake causes 5 to be thrown off boat at Lake Pleasant

Posted at 10:36 AM, May 30, 2021
PEORIA, AZ — Authorities say five people were thrown off a boat during an incident at Lake Pleasant Sunday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call for several people in the water near the Castle Creek area of Lake Pleasant.

Sheriff officials said a boat had gone through a wake that caused its occupants to be thrown into the water.

Five out of the nine people on the boat were thrown out.

Authorities said they were all taken out of the water safely.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No other details were provided.

