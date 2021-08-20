MCSO: Man missing after abandoned vehicle found with note in Tonto National Forest

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials say a man was reported missing after his vehicle was found abandoned in the Tonto National Forest.

Sixty-year-old Michael Salvatore Mariani’s vehicle was found on Forest Road 41, east of I-17 and Table Mesa Road on Thursday.

A passerby found the vehicle stuck in a wash with a note saying he was injured and needed help. The note said he was walking “west”, which would be toward I-17.

However, Mariani has not yet been located.

He normally wears t-shirts and gym-style shorts, but his current clothing is not known. He’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If seen or know of his whereabouts, please contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 reference report # IR21-024071.