MARICOPA, AZ — A winning Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket has been sold in Maricopa.

The $320,000 winning ticket was sold at a QuickTrip, located at 20530 N John Wayne Parkway.

The winner matched all five numbers for the September 30 drawing which are: 1, 2, 5, 8, & 18

Arizona Lottery officials say the ticket is not yet claimed.