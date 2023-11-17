Two people taken to hospital after bee stings in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ — Two people were taken to a hospital after being stung by bees multiple times.

On Thursday, Maricopa Fire and Medical crews were called to the area of Ventana Lane and Rosalia Drive for reports of multiple people stung by bees.

When crews arrived they located about a dozen people who were completing underground fiber cable installation. They had all been stung but were able to get to safety.

Once in a safe location, all of the people were checked out. Two of them were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

It's estimated they were stung 20 to 30 times each.

Fire crews located a hive in a nearby in-ground utility box.