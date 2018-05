MARICOPA, AZ - Two people are dead and four others have been sent to the hospital following a wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound State Route 347 near Riggs Road Monday night.

According to DPS officials, a wrong-way driver driving northbound in the southbound lanes struck another vehicle near Riggs Road causing the crash.

Southbound lanes of SR-347 are closed at Riggs Road due to the crash, according to ADOT. There is no estimated time of when the roadway will be reopened.

Northbound lanes are unaffected.

UPDATE: SR 347 SB is now open at I-10. However, it is still closed at Riggs Road. Maricopa traffic should still use I-10 to Casa Blanca Road. https://t.co/Rr9tN9Jo2W — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 15, 2018

