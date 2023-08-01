Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsMaricopa News

Actions

Tree farm fire burning 24 hours after igniting near Maricopa

maricopa tree farm fire
abc15/ccchopper
maricopa tree farm fire
Posted at 8:49 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 23:50:51-04

MARICOPA, AZ — Thunderbird fire officials say a tree farm caught fire Sunday evening near Maricopa.

As of Monday, the fire has burned approximately 40 acres.

Officials say the fire began around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Farrell and Ralston roads near the Ak Chin Indian reservation.

Fire Chief Allen Allcott says 20 firefighters were on the scene of the fire near Maricopa Monday.

"The community has dropped off food and lots of water to the fire station for all the firefighters. A couple of local businesses have donated their water trucks to the fire department," said Allcott.

According to Allcott, the same tree farm caught fire one year ago.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!