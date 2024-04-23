Power outage impacting thousands of Maricopa residents

MARICOPA, AZ — Thousands of Maricopa households are without power Tuesday morning due to a wide-reaching electrical outage.

Electrical District No. 3, which services the Maricopa area, shows numerous outage points around Maricopa.

As of 8 a.m., the outage map on the ED3 website says more than 30,000 customers are impacted.

ED3

ED3 posted to social media Tuesday morning, saying: "ED3 is experiencing a transmission outage to our system. ED3 has been in contact with our transmission providers including WAPA and APS. A transmission crew has been dispatched from APS to investigate the matter. APS reports that it will take at least an hour for the team to be onsite. WAPA has reported that a major event occurred on their system. ED3 will provide updates as more information becomes available."

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The APS outage map also shows a number of customers without power in the area. The reason for those outages, according to APS, is: "An adjoining utility that serves our customers has experienced an interruption in service."

APS outage map

ABC15 has reached out to officials for more details on what residents can expect and what led to the wide-scale outage.