Police: Two teenage boys hurt during drive-by shooting in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ — Two teenage boys were shot Monday night during a reported drive-by shooting in Maricopa, according to the Maricopa Police Department.

One of the teens remains at the hospital with serious injuries but is listed in stable condition, while the second was also taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Police said the shooting was reported around 8:13 p.m. Monday night across from Maricopa High School, but not on school property.

The shooting itself remains under investigation.

Details about what led to the shooting or potential suspects were not immediately released.