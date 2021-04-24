Watch
Police arrest Arizona man after finding his severed finger

Posted at 3:21 PM, Apr 24, 2021
MARICOPA, AZ — Authorities have arrested a man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor's car tires after an argument.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that the Maricopa Police Department said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor's driveway.

Francesca Wikoff told police she found the finger April 15 after discovering her vehicle had two slashed tires on one side.

Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal damage. Online court records did not list an attorney for Johnson who could comment on his behalf.

