Person dead after house fire in Maricopa Friday morning

MARICOPA, AZ — A person has died after being found while battling a fire at a Maricopa home early Friday morning.

Maricopa Fire-Medical Department crews were called to a home near Porter and Honeycutt roads around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

The individual who reported the fire told officials that they and another person had left the home separately, but they were unsure if the other person had returned to the location.

Aerial footage showed crews responding to the scene, with some fire damage and no active flames.

Crews conducted a search and located the individual unconscious in the backyard, according to fire officials.

The individual was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The cause of the individual's death is unknown at this time.