PD: Bystander helps woman forced to drive to Valley at gunpoint

MARICOPA, AZ — A bystander helped a woman who had been forced to drive at gunpoint by a man in Maricopa Sunday morning, police say.

A woman and her 1-year-old daughter were driving through the Glennwilde subdivision and a man entered the passenger side of her vehicle while she was stopped at a stop sign, police say.

The man, later identified as Scott Cascio of Maricopa, reportedly pointed a gun at the victim and told her to drive him to Mesa.

Police say the woman drove into the Chandler area and stopped at a Circle K at Queen Creek and Price roads. She started screaming at the man to get out of her vehicle and a bystander came to her rescue.

The bystander came from behind the suspect and grabbed him, pulling him out of the car, and allowing the woman to drive to safety.

Officers responded to the area and searched for the suspect who was still located in the area of the Circle K. He was positively identified as the man involved and is expected to be charged with several crimes in addition to a probation warrant.

Maricopa PD

Police are asking the "unknown hero" who helped the victim to contact Maricopa Police Department.

