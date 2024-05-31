No injuries after shooting involving Maricopa PD officers Friday morning

MARICOPA, AZ — A shooting involving Maricopa Police Department officers is under investigation.

At around 9 a.m. Friday, Maricopa officers were alerted about a hit-and-run in the Desert Cedars neighborhood.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a suspect vehicle. When officers made contact with three individuals in the vehicle, they reportedly ran away.

Two of the suspects were quickly located and arrested, Maricopa PD officials say.

A third suspect was located a short time later in a backyard. Police say he was armed with a rifle.

As officers were taking the suspect into custody, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was not struck and no officers were hurt during the incident.

The suspect was arrested and police recovered two firearms from the scene.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

This incident marks the 28th shooting involving law enforcement officials across the Valley that ABC15 has recorded so far this year.

