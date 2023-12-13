Watch Now
Missing woman found dead near landfill south of the Valley

Her death is being investigated as a homicide
Posted at 11:15 AM, Dec 13, 2023
MOBILE, AZ — A missing woman who was found dead near a landfill south of the Valley is believed to have been the victim of a homicide, officials say.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Crystal Uptain’s body was found near a landfill in Mobile, Arizona, near Maricopa, on Dec. 5.

She had been reported missing by the Maricopa Police Department in late November.

Her body was found with "suspicious circumstances involving the scene" and "unexplained injuries."

No further information was immediately available.

