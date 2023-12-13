Missing woman found dead near landfill south of the Valley

MOBILE, AZ — A missing woman who was found dead near a landfill south of the Valley is believed to have been the victim of a homicide, officials say.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Crystal Uptain’s body was found near a landfill in Mobile, Arizona, near Maricopa, on Dec. 5.

She had been reported missing by the Maricopa Police Department in late November.

Her body was found with "suspicious circumstances involving the scene" and "unexplained injuries."

No further information was immediately available.